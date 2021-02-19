VERDIGRE — Services for John Rudloff, 100, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 259 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake followed by a Knights of Columbus rosary. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
He died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.
1921-2021
John Joseph Rudloff, the youngest son of Joseph and Elizabeth (Danaher) Rudloff, was born Jan. 24, 1921. John grew up on the family farm west of Verdigre, attended country school near their home and graduated from Verdigre High School in 1939.
He proudly served his country with the U.S. Army during World War II from June 11, 1942, to Dec. 13, 1945. John was with the 81st Wildcat Infantry Division, serving in the South Pacific. He served in campaigns of Palau and Ulithi and the Philippine Islands, receiving two Battle Stars and the Combat Infantry Badge. He also served in the occupations of Northern Honshu Island at Amori, Japan.
After his honorable discharge, John returned to farm with his dad. John often spoke of farming with their team of horses.
On Oct. 4, 1956, John married Edith Pavlik at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. John and Edith made their home on the family farm and were blessed with seven children: Rose Elaine, Robert, Francis, Michael, David, Julie and Jane. John and Edith also had nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
John was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church his entire life, where he was a member of the Third and Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.
John’s life’s work was in farming and he took great pride in raising livestock, especially his cattle. He also followed his father’s footsteps into auctioneering. John and his brother, Bill, auctioned many years at the Creighton Livestock Market and many farm and household auctions.
After Bill’s passing, nephew Philip Rudloff joined John to carry on auctioning farm and household auctions. You could also find them conducting the annual FFA auction. Later, John started auctioneering at the Verdigre Livestock Market, where he auctioned for many years as well. John certainly enjoyed a good card game and could throw horseshoes all afternoon.
John recently celebrated his 100th birthday. He so enjoyed the parade in his honor and all the well wishes, commenting several times while going through his cards, “100? Gosh, can’t believe I am 100 years old!”
Those left to cherish John’s memories are his sons, Robert Rudloff of Norfolk, Francis Rudloff of Verdigre and David (Shelly) Rudloff of Norfolk; his daughters, Rose Elaine (Mark) Jensen of Winnebago, Ill., Julie (Matt) Freis of Elk Grove, Calif., and Jane (James) Brion of Stevensville, Mont.; a daughter-in-law, Lucy Rudloff of Norfolk; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Loni (Ben) Good, Connor, Ian and Preston of Firestone, Colo., Jonathan (Lacey) Jensen, Violet, Andrew, and Lillian of Roscoe, Ill., Lance Rudloff of Creighton, Karissa (Dalton) Henery and Hudson of Norfolk, Grant (Kelly) Brion, Abigail Brion, Kaitlyn Brion, and Cort Brion all of Stevensville, Mont.; sisters-in-law Marjorie Rayer of Ord, Blanche Skokan and Grace Pavlik of Verdigre, Jeanene Pavlik of Norfolk and Carolyn Larsen of Creighton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Rudloff; spouse, Edith; parents-in-law Rudolph Sr. and Tillie Pavlik; his brothers, James and William; sister-in-law, Marie Rudloff; a son, Michael Rudloff; and a grandson, Jordan Rudloff.
John was a very proud veteran, loved his family with all his heart and was certainly blessed with a long, good life.