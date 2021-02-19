You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John Rudloff

John Rudloff

VERDIGRE — Services for John Rudloff, 100, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 259 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake followed by a Knights of Columbus rosary. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.

He died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.

1921-2021

John Joseph Rudloff, the youngest son of Joseph and Elizabeth (Danaher) Rudloff, was born Jan. 24, 1921. John grew up on the family farm west of Verdigre, attended country school near their home and graduated from Verdigre High School in 1939.

He proudly served his country with the U.S. Army during World War II from June 11, 1942, to Dec. 13, 1945. John was with the 81st Wildcat Infantry Division, serving in the South Pacific. He served in campaigns of Palau and Ulithi and the Philippine Islands, receiving two Battle Stars and the Combat Infantry Badge. He also served in the occupations of Northern Honshu Island at Amori, Japan.

After his honorable discharge, John returned to farm with his dad. John often spoke of farming with their team of horses.

On Oct. 4, 1956, John married Edith Pavlik at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. John and Edith made their home on the family farm and were blessed with seven children: Rose Elaine, Robert, Francis, Michael, David, Julie and Jane. John and Edith also had nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

John was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church his entire life, where he was a member of the Third and Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.

John’s life’s work was in farming and he took great pride in raising livestock, especially his cattle. He also followed his father’s footsteps into auctioneering. John and his brother, Bill, auctioned many years at the Creighton Livestock Market and many farm and household auctions.

After Bill’s passing, nephew Philip Rudloff joined John to carry on auctioning farm and household auctions. You could also find them conducting the annual FFA auction. Later, John started auctioneering at the Verdigre Livestock Market, where he auctioned for many years as well. John certainly enjoyed a good card game and could throw horseshoes all afternoon.

John recently celebrated his 100th birthday. He so enjoyed the parade in his honor and all the well wishes, commenting several times while going through his cards, “100? Gosh, can’t believe I am 100 years old!”

Those left to cherish John’s memories are his sons, Robert Rudloff of Norfolk, Francis Rudloff of Verdigre and David (Shelly) Rudloff of Norfolk; his daughters, Rose Elaine (Mark) Jensen of Winnebago, Ill., Julie (Matt) Freis of Elk Grove, Calif., and Jane (James) Brion of Stevensville, Mont.; a daughter-in-law, Lucy Rudloff of Norfolk; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Loni (Ben) Good, Connor, Ian and Preston of Firestone, Colo., Jonathan (Lacey) Jensen, Violet, Andrew, and Lillian of Roscoe, Ill., Lance Rudloff of Creighton, Karissa (Dalton) Henery and Hudson of Norfolk, Grant (Kelly) Brion, Abigail Brion, Kaitlyn Brion, and Cort Brion all of Stevensville, Mont.; sisters-in-law Marjorie Rayer of Ord, Blanche Skokan and Grace Pavlik of Verdigre, Jeanene Pavlik of Norfolk and Carolyn Larsen of Creighton; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Rudloff; spouse, Edith; parents-in-law Rudolph Sr. and Tillie Pavlik; his brothers, James and William; sister-in-law, Marie Rudloff; a son, Michael Rudloff; and a grandson, Jordan Rudloff.

John was a very proud veteran, loved his family with all his heart and was certainly blessed with a long, good life.

Tags

In other news

Earl Workman

Earl Workman

NORFOLK — Services for Earl J. “Jim” Workman, 50, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Jeremy Kauth

Jeremy Kauth

A celebration of life for Jeremy Kauth, 35, formerly of Osmond, will begin at 3 p.m. at Saturday, June 19, at Mary’s/the American Legion in Plainview. Joan Alexander will officiate.

Caryll Karges

Caryll Karges

ALBION — Memorial services for Caryll M. Karges, 93, Albion, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

John Rudloff

John Rudloff

VERDIGRE — Services for John Rudloff, 100, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 259 and Army Nationa…

Mary Jones

Mary Jones

SPENCER — Memorial services for Mary Jones, 98, Spencer, will be at a later date.

Franklin Wagner

Franklin Wagner

WAHOO — Memorial services for Franklin T. “Frank” Wagner, 59, Lincoln, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home in Wahoo.

Vera Bensen

Vera Bensen

HARTINGTON — Services for Vera Bensen of Newcastle are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at her residence in Newcastle.

Vernon Hofmann

Vernon Hofmann

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Vernon F. Hofmann, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Rita Ring

Rita Ring

ELGIN — Services for Rita J. Ring, 90, Elgin, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial at a later date in the Dalton Cemetery in Dalton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara