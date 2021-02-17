VERDIGRE — Services for John Rudloff, 100, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 259 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake followed by a Knights of Columbus rosary. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
He died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.