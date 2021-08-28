You have permission to edit this article.
WAUSA — Services for John Roth, 74, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.

John Benjamin Roth died peacefully at his home in Wausa on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, surrounded by his spouse, Pat, and family.

Services will be livestreamed on Thabor Church–YouTube.

John was born July 9, 1947, to Dan D. and Wilma (Alston) Roth and was baptized at Sugar Creek Mennonite Church in his youth. At the time of his death, he was a member of Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa.

John attended Douglas County School and graduated from Waco High School in 1965 in Iowa. After graduation, he worked as a truck driver and in construction. From 1966 until 1968, he served in Voluntary Service (1-W) at Sioux Valley Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D. After service, John became a registered respiratory therapist at Sioux Valley Hospital in Sioux Falls.

He attended Augustana College in Sioux Falls and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. John served as administrator of Bethany Lutheran Nursing Home in Sioux Falls for 27 years before retiring. He was a longtime active member of the South Sioux Falls Kiwanis, serving two terms as president.

John married Joan Sharlow on March 12, 1983. Joan passed away Aug. 4, 2014. He was united in marriage to Patricia Acklie-Ortiz on April 16, 2016, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa.

John loved traveling. He and Pat were “living the dream,” putting 75,000 miles on their motor home, “Big Red,” to see family and friends in several states, spending many nights in truck stops and R.V. parks. They loved meeting new people wherever they went. They wintered in Pharr, Texas, where they both had family, and summered in Wausa and on the road to various places.

John is survived by his loving spouse, Pat Acklie-Roth of Wausa; a daughter, Dawn (Benny) Cucchia of League City, Texas; a son, Todd (Darci) Sharlow of Sioux Falls, S.D.; a daughter, Michelle Erlenbusch of Omaha; brothers Bill (Gloria) Roth of Pharr, Texas, and Scott (Jolene) Roth of Goshen, Ind.; sisters Mary Jean Young of Dubuque, Iowa, Elizabeth Miller of Wellman, Iowa, and Susan (Bryan) Bruegge of Pella, Iowa; and many treasured grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Wilma Roth; spouse Joan Sharlow; sons Jeff Sharlow and Monte DeJong; brother-in-law Dale Acklie; and mother-in-law LaVerne Acklie.

His sweet smile and love for everybody will be greatly missed, but we know he is in heaven waiting for us all. He is now home with Jesus.

