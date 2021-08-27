WAUSA — Services for John Roth, 74, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Roth died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at his residence.
NORFOLK — Services for Larry Miller, 63, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Miller died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Marlene F. Carpenter, 79, Chandler, Ariz., formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
BELLEVUE — Memorial services for the Rev. Robert J. Gearhart Sr., 83, Syracuse, will be at a later date at Church of the Holy Spirit in Bellevue.
CLEARWATER — Services for Ruby J. Kruntorad, 96, originally of Ewing, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in the Ewing City Cemetery.
ORCHARD — Services for Annette M. (Holliday) McCain, 57, Columbus, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Orchard.
OSMOND — Graveside services for Janet O. Meyer, 92, Coleridge, formerly Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Osmond. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for George A. Fritz, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor G…
LAUREL — Services for Ardyce M. Johnson, 90, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Johnson died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.