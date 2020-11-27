John Putters

Lifelong resident and business man, John G. “Jack” Putters, 87, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Jack was born on Oct. 15, 1933, in Norfolk, the son of William and Ruth (Donner) Putters. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1952, University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1956, Bradley University, Peoria, Ill., in 1957 and Gemological Institute of America in 1966.
On June 23, 1957, Jack married Kay A. Wilcox in Spencer, Iowa. They were blessed with four children.
Jack began his career in the jewelry business in 1957. He was the owner and active in the Putters Jewelry Store until his illness. His career spanned 63 years.
He was very active in his community. Jack was the past president and director in many organizations including Norfolk Lions Club, Elkhorn Valley Rifle Club, Aquanuts Boat Club, Northeast Rock & Mineral Club, Northeast Nebraska Fly Fishing Club, Norfalcons Model Club, Norfolk Community Theater, Norfolk Jaycees and NENSA (Northeast Nebraska Shooting Association). He was currently serving on the board of directors of Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Jack was an active member of the Norfolk Lions Club and the Norfolk Elks. He was a Life Member of NENSA and Patron member of the NRA. He had donated 14 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross.
He was lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Church serving as past senior warden and vestry member.
Jack had received many awards over the years, including the Melvin Jones award from the Lions Club, Don Gartner Sportsman of the Year in 1991, Grand Marshall of the LaVista Parade, Edward Vrzal Community Service Award, C.G. Award from the American Gem Society and Admiral of the Nebraska Navy.
Jack had a lifelong love for the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially fly fishing. He has instructed many people in the art of fly fishing and fly tying. He also taught youth firearm safety. Outdoor sporting was his love but his family was his passion.
Jack is survived by his four children and their spouses, Jay and Barb Putters of Norfolk, Joel and Dana Putters of Stanton, Jill and Jeff Long of Winfield, Kan., and Joy and Jeff Shaft of Albert Lea, Minn. Jack had nine grandchildren, Jon (Sara) Putters of Norfolk, Ashley (David) McCart of Norfolk, Jamie (Emily) Putters of Norfolk, Samantha (Logan) Schrunk of Ewing, Shelby Putters of Kearney, Wilson Long of Norfolk, Bennett Long of Kansas City, Mo., Taylor Shaft and Tanner (Ashley) Shaft of Albert Lea. He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Talon, Nolan and Barrett Putters, Adalyn and Rylan McCart, Henry Schrunk, and Jace Putters. He is also survived by his brother, Jim (Donna) Putters of Ridgeline, Miss., and his sister-in-law, Sally Putters of Pensacola, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his wife Kay, parents, parents-in-law and brother Bill.
Memorials may be directed to Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk and NENSA (Northeast Nebraska Shooting Association). Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.