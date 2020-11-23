John Putters

NORFOLK — Services for John “Jack” Putters, 87, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
Joyce L. Enghauser, 89, formerly of Norfolk, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Gulf Breeze, Fla.
NORFOLK — Services for John Pick, 65, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his residence.
RANDOLPH — Private service for James A. Jacobsen, 79, Laurel, will be at Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget will officiate. Burial will be in St. Frances Cemetery in Randolph.
PILGER — Private graveside services and a celebration of the life of Donna M. Neisius, 82, Pilger, will be at a later date due to the pandemic.
LAUREL — Memorial services for Betty M. Skalla, 85, Laurel, will be at a later date under the direction of Wintz Funeral Home of Laurel.
NORFOLK — Services for Marie Harper, 100, Battle Creek, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
PONCA — Private services for Larry D. Buhl, 83, Ponca, will be at Salem Lutheran Church in Ponca. Burial will be in the Ponca City Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Alda Jones, 94, Neligh, formerly of Bloomfield, will be Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate. Public graveside services will be at about 2 p.m. at Bloomfield City Cemetery.
CARROLL — Private graveside services for Keith G. Owens, 88, Carroll, will be at Bethany Cemetery in rural Carroll with military rites.