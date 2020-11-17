John Prouty

SPENCER — Private services John H. Prouty, 95, Spencer, will be Saturday, Nov. 21, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 10:30 a.m. at Union Cemetery in Spencer. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 78 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are recommended.
He died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.