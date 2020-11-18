John Prouty

SPENCER — Private services John H. Prouty, 95, Spencer, will be Saturday, Nov. 21, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 10:30 a.m. at Union Cemetery in Spencer. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 78 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are recommended.
He died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
John Hamilton Prouty was born Dec. 12, 1924, in Spencer with Dr. Bradley as the attending physician. He was the oldest of four children born to Harry and Lorena (Herrell) Prouty and was welcomed home by two half-brothers, Ray and Clyde. John passed away Nov. 14, 2020, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill, just 28 days shy of turning 96.
John received his elementary education from Spencer Public Schools until the family moved to a farm southeast of Spencer in 1935.
At this time, John attended a country school down the road from their home. He attended Yankton High School his freshman year while living with his brother, Clyde, and his family. His sophomore year found him back in Spencer and working for the vet in return for room and board. John rode with a neighbor during his junior year and for his senior year you would have found him behind the wheel of a ’38 Ford. He graduated from Spencer High School in 1942.
After high school, John entered the Army in February 1943 and trained with the rangers while waiting to enter the Air Corps. He was honorably discharged in December 1945 with the rank of 2nd Lieutenant with wings. He was very proud to have served his country and enjoyed sharing stories from his military days.
Upon returning home from the Army, John worked for two years at the Ford garage in Spencer before starting a career of more than 60 years of farming and raising Hereford cattle.
John was an excellent fisherman and loved his times spent fishing for catfish at the Spencer Dam. He also enjoyed goose hunting and bowling. He was thrilled to have the opportunity to teach and pass on these skills to his nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and their spouses, Ray (Ruth) Prouty, Clyde (Vernice) Prouty, Ed (Rose) Prouty and Rob (Lavonne) Prouty; a brother-in-law, Dave Strickler; nephew James Prouty; niece Lucy Russell; and great-niece Kelly Plugge.
He is survived by his sister, Nina Strickler; and nieces and nephews, their spouses and families, John (Kathy) Prouty, Cathy (Greg) Scheinost, Peg (Bob) Plugge, Steve (Denise) Prouty, Tom (Mary) Prouty, Cindy (Jim) Schwalenberg, Mike Stuck, Mark Stuck, Shelly (Steve) Scoggins, Donna (Robert) Waataja and Kenneth Prouty.