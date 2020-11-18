You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John Prouty

John Prouty

SPENCER — Private services John H. Prouty, 95, Spencer, will be Saturday, Nov. 21, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 10:30 a.m. at Union Cemetery in Spencer. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 78 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are recommended.

He died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

1924-2020

John Hamilton Prouty was born Dec. 12, 1924, in Spencer with Dr. Bradley as the attending physician. He was the oldest of four children born to Harry and Lorena (Herrell) Prouty and was welcomed home by two half-brothers, Ray and Clyde. John passed away Nov. 14, 2020, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill, just 28 days shy of turning 96.

John received his elementary education from Spencer Public Schools until the family moved to a farm southeast of Spencer in 1935.

At this time, John attended a country school down the road from their home. He attended Yankton High School his freshman year while living with his brother, Clyde, and his family. His sophomore year found him back in Spencer and working for the vet in return for room and board. John rode with a neighbor during his junior year and for his senior year you would have found him behind the wheel of a ’38 Ford. He graduated from Spencer High School in 1942.

After high school, John entered the Army in February 1943 and trained with the rangers while waiting to enter the Air Corps. He was honorably discharged in December 1945 with the rank of 2nd Lieutenant with wings. He was very proud to have served his country and enjoyed sharing stories from his military days.

Upon returning home from the Army, John worked for two years at the Ford garage in Spencer before starting a career of more than 60 years of farming and raising Hereford cattle.

John was an excellent fisherman and loved his times spent fishing for catfish at the Spencer Dam. He also enjoyed goose hunting and bowling. He was thrilled to have the opportunity to teach and pass on these skills to his nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and their spouses, Ray (Ruth) Prouty, Clyde (Vernice) Prouty, Ed (Rose) Prouty and Rob (Lavonne) Prouty; a brother-in-law, Dave Strickler; nephew James Prouty; niece Lucy Russell; and great-niece Kelly Plugge.

He is survived by his sister, Nina Strickler; and nieces and nephews, their spouses and families, John (Kathy) Prouty, Cathy (Greg) Scheinost, Peg (Bob) Plugge, Steve (Denise) Prouty, Tom (Mary) Prouty, Cindy (Jim) Schwalenberg, Mike Stuck, Mark Stuck, Shelly (Steve) Scoggins, Donna (Robert) Waataja and Kenneth Prouty.

Tags

In other news

Berneda Leifeld

Berneda Leifeld

PETERSBURG — Private services for Berneda A. Leifeld, 90, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at St. John the Baptist Church in Petersburg.

Carol Larsen

Carol Larsen

STANTON — Services for Carol L. Larsen, 98, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate with burial in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.

Lucy Kruse

Lucy Kruse

FREMONT — Services for Lucy Kruse, 88, Fremont, will be at a later date. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Elton Miller

Elton Miller

WAKEFIELD — Elton Emil Miller, 93, Wakefield, passed away in his sleep during the early evening of Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. He died of heart failure at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Sandra Mandl

Sandra Mandl

STANTON — Memorial service for Sandra L. Mandl, 78, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim Lillard will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Rita Kreycik

Rita Kreycik

OSMOND — Services for Rita L. Kreycik, 91, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.

Carol Rockey

Carol Rockey

EWING —  Service for Carol Rockey, 92, Neligh, formerly of Ewing, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the United Methodist-Presbyterian Church in Ewing. The Rev. Wayne Owens will officiate. Burial will be in Ewing City Cemetery.

Fred Kern

Fred Kern

HADAR — Services for Fred A. Kern, 54, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar. The Rev. Austin Ziche will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Hadar.

Andrew Fredricksen

Andrew Fredricksen

LAUREL — Services for Andrew T. Fredricksen, 52, Laurel, will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara