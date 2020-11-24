NORFOLK — Private services for John Pick, 65, Norfolk, will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. A rosary will be held prior to the service.
Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
He died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his residence.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1955-2020
John Patrick Pick was born to Herbert and Virginia Pick in Norfolk on Oct. 19, 1955. He lived in the Norfolk area his entire life. John graduated from Norfolk Senior High in 1974. He worked at Coca-Cola Bottling and Kahler Construction for several years.
John also served in the Army National Guard and had attained the rank of staff sergeant before he retired. John’s guard unit assisted with the Yellowstone National Park wildfires. He was a member of Sacred Heart/Saint Mary’s Catholic parish and served as a lector and Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion.
During John’s lifetime, he donated over 200 units of blood to the local Red Cross. He also rang the bell for Salvation Army Christmas kettles and spread Christmas cheer as Santa Claus.
John loved to read, write poetry, fish, hunt, bowl and visit with people. He spoke often of his National Guard experiences, his trips to Germany and any new additions to his Barnes & Noble book collection.
John spoke fondly of his nieces and nephews: Jeff, Jesse, Cody, Jennifer, Paige, Felicia, Kash, Cameron and Jerrod, and gifted them with fishing trips, books and movies.
John is survived by his mother, Virginia Pick of Norfolk; a sister, Patti Echtenkamp of Norfolk; and a brother, Joel Pick of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his father; his brother, Tom; his sister-in-law, Jennifer; his nephew, Sean; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.