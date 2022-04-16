 Skip to main content
John Oltmer

MADISON — Services for John P. Oltmer Sr., 60, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. John Oltmer died on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Kathie Hasbrouck

HERSHEY — Services for Kathie L. Hasbrouck, 63, Hershey, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 25, at Maria Lutheran Church in Hershey. The Rev. Wade Hudson will officiate. Private inurnment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery.

John H. Hilliges

STANTON — Services for John H. Hilliges, 66, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton.

Rich Sunderman

CHAMBERS — Services for Rich Sunderman, 89, Chambers, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chambers. The Rev. Leif Hasskarl will officiate. Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery with military rites provided by the Chambers’ American Legion Post 320.

Beulah Saul

SANTEE — Services for Beulah Saul, 58, Santee, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Redwing Thomas will officiate with burial in Catholic Cemetery in Santee.

Karen Peters

NORFOLK — Services for Karen A. Peters, 76, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals. Karen Peters died on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Marvin Nelson

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Marvin D. Nelson, 81, Seward, formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 22, at United Methodist Church, Newman Grove, with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove. Visitation …

Kelly Lambley

MADISON — Memorial services for Kelly J. Lambley, 53, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. No burial is planned. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday also at the funeral chapel.

Delores Wilcox

LAUREL — Memorial services for Delores M. Wilcox, 85, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 18, at Victory Road Assembly of God in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Fairview Cemetery.

Vernal Wilbeck

WAUSA — Services for Vernal Wilbeck, 91, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Vernal Wilbeck died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

