John Oltmer Sr.

MADISON — Services for John P. “Odie” Oltmer Sr., 60, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.
John Oltmer died Friday, April 15, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of arrangements.
1961-2022
The Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
John was born Nov. 24, 1961, in Norfolk to Kenneth and Shirley (Fullner) Oltmer.
John married Cindy Hjorth on June 15, 2002, and the couple renewed their vows on Dec. 1, 2007, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church. The couple was blessed with three sons: John Jr., Benjamin and Nicholas.
Odie was a hard worker who farmed, drove trucks, operated heavy equipment and operated Odie and Sons Salvage Yard east of Madison.
Odie was a fun-loving spouse, father, son and friend. He ran in demolition derbies for many years and passed his love of demo cars down to his sons. He was a member of the Nebraska Demolition Derby Hall of Fame.
Odie enjoyed hunting, playing cards, especially Euchre and enjoyed shooting the breeze with friends and family. He might have been known as a sandbagger a time or two. You could have caught him cheating a little at cards, but it was always a good time to be around him. He was never at a loss for having fun and making people laugh. If you were in his heart, you were there forever. He played hard and loved even harder.
John is survived by his spouse, Cindy (Hjorth) Oltmer; sons John Paul Oltmer Jr. “JJ”, Benjamin James Oltmer and Nicholas Scott Oltmer; mother Shirley Marshall; father-in-law Vern Hjorth; mother-in-law Shirley Mittan; siblings Penny Rhome and Bill Oltmer; brother-in-law Chris Hjorth; sisters-in-law Sarah (Chad) Ijames, Mandy Hjorth and Lindi Oltmer; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Oltmer; sister Judith Lynn Oltmer; brother Cory Oltmer; and brother-in-law Walter Rhome.
