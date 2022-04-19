 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. High profile vehicles will experience difficult travel
conditions due to crosswinds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

John Oltmer Sr.

John Oltmer Sr.

MADISON — Services for John P. “Odie” Oltmer Sr., 60, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.

John Oltmer died Friday, April 15, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of arrangements.

1961-2022

The Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

John was born Nov. 24, 1961, in Norfolk to Kenneth and Shirley (Fullner) Oltmer.

John married Cindy Hjorth on June 15, 2002, and the couple renewed their vows on Dec. 1, 2007, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church. The couple was blessed with three sons: John Jr., Benjamin and Nicholas.

Odie was a hard worker who farmed, drove trucks, operated heavy equipment and operated Odie and Sons Salvage Yard east of Madison.

Odie was a fun-loving spouse, father, son and friend. He ran in demolition derbies for many years and passed his love of demo cars down to his sons. He was a member of the Nebraska Demolition Derby Hall of Fame.

Odie enjoyed hunting, playing cards, especially Euchre and enjoyed shooting the breeze with friends and family. He might have been known as a sandbagger a time or two. You could have caught him cheating a little at cards, but it was always a good time to be around him. He was never at a loss for having fun and making people laugh. If you were in his heart, you were there forever. He played hard and loved even harder.

John is survived by his spouse, Cindy (Hjorth) Oltmer; sons John Paul Oltmer Jr. “JJ”, Benjamin James Oltmer and Nicholas Scott Oltmer; mother Shirley Marshall; father-in-law Vern Hjorth; mother-in-law Shirley Mittan; siblings Penny Rhome and Bill Oltmer; brother-in-law Chris Hjorth; sisters-in-law Sarah (Chad) Ijames, Mandy Hjorth and Lindi Oltmer; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Oltmer; sister Judith Lynn Oltmer; brother Cory Oltmer; and brother-in-law Walter Rhome.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Kelly Lambley

Kelly Lambley

MADISON — Memorial services for Kelly J. Lambley, 53, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. No burial is planned. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday also at the funeral chapel.

John Oltmer Sr.

John Oltmer Sr.

MADISON — Services for John P. “Odie” Oltmer Sr., 60, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Lawrence Nielsen

Lawrence Nielsen

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Lawrence Nielsen, 82, Crofton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Lawrence Nielsen died Friday, April 15, 2022, at his residence.

Harriett Weber

Harriett Weber

NORFOLK — Services for Harriett E. Weber, 104, Battle Creek, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Harriett Weber died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Raymond Norton

Raymond Norton

AINSWORTH — Services for Raymond E. Norton, 89, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.

John Oltmer

John Oltmer

MADISON — Services for John P. Oltmer Sr., 60, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. John Oltmer died on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Linda James

Linda James

OAKDALE — Services for Linda James, 74, Oakdale, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Oakdale United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate, with burial in Park Center Cemetery in rural Elgin.

George Kamas

George Kamas

AINSWORTH — Services for George Kamas, 95, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. Burial with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79 will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Vernal Wilbeck

Vernal Wilbeck

WAUSA — Memorial services for Vernal Wilbeck, 91, Wausa, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with private burial at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara