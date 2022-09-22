NORFOLK — Memorial services for John W. Neth, 83, of Norfolk will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., with the Rev. Claire Gager officiating.
Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Army National Guard, Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.
Visitation with family will be one hour prior to service at the chapel.
John Neth died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
1936-2022
John William was born Oct. 5, 1936, in Lincoln to the Rev. Walter and Hazel Belle Neth. He was the sixth child born into the family. The Neths moved to Clarks where John went to elementary and high school. In 1944, John’s mother passed away.
John graduated from Clarks High School in 1954. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Army. He served four years and was stationed in Germany. When he returned from service, he moved back to Clarks to be close to his father. John worked odd jobs in and around Clarks for a while. He also worked at the Swift Meat Packing Plant in Grand Island. In 1975, John and his father moved to O’Neill.
Walter Neth was completely blind by this time. He stayed with his daughter, Lucille, who was a registered nurse, and she took care of him. John was on disability from the Army, brought a trailer house and stayed close. He met his future spouse, Beverly Redlinger, working at the Alco in O’Neill. John and Bev married on May 18, 1985, at the Assembly of God Church in O’Neill. They lived in O’Neill and enjoyed working with Lucy and Walter.
After Walter and Lucy passed away, John and Bev’s health requirements changed and they moved to Norfolk. John had many enjoyable pastimes including gardening, casinos, cards, hunting, fishing, rock collecting and working on lawn mowers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Bev in 2019; siblings Margie McReynolds, Lellus Boden, Lucille Washacheck and Charles Neth; and nephews John Hinrichs, Blair Neth and Wally Boden.
John is survived by his sister, Elsie Hinrichs of Lincoln; sister-in-law Beverly Neth of Waverly; nephews Chuck Boden, Gregg Boden, Kevin and Cory Neth, Wade and Christine Neth, Jim and Linda Hinrichs and Joel Hinrichs, Dale and Ray McReynolds, Patti and Richard McReynolds and Tom McReynolds; and niece-in-law Sue Boden.
