NORFOLK — Services for John W. Neth, 83, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. John Neth died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Memorial services for Kent L. Koppelman, 74, La Crosse, Wis., formerly of Winnetoon, will be at noon Friday, Sept. 9, at Dickinson Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St., in La Crosse.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Raymond “Ray” Doerr, 85, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. John Carrier will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
NORFOLK — Services for Orlin I. Olson, 87, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Orlin Olson died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at The Heritage at Fountain Point in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Matthew G. Kersten, 54, Howells, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Milford F. Weaver, 85, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Claire Gager and Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military honors conducted by the U.S. Navy…
STANTON — Private services for Patricia (Moeller) Doring, 56, Stanton, will be at a later date.
ATKINSON — Services for Jason Bourquin, 38, Atkinson, will be at noon on Friday, Sept. 2, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery in Long Pine.
NORFOLK — Services for Anna Leinen, 56, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate with entombment in Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum in Norfolk.