John Neth

NORFOLK — Services for John W. Neth, 83, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. John Neth died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Kent Koppelman

Memorial services for Kent L. Koppelman, 74, La Crosse, Wis., formerly of Winnetoon, will be at noon Friday, Sept. 9, at Dickinson Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St., in La Crosse.

Raymond Doerr

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Raymond “Ray” Doerr, 85, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. John Carrier will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Orlin Olson

NORFOLK — Services for Orlin I. Olson, 87, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Orlin Olson died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at The Heritage at Fountain Point in Norfolk.

Matthew Kersten

NORFOLK — Matthew G. Kersten, 54, Howells, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Milford Weaver

NORFOLK — Services for Milford F. Weaver, 85, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Claire Gager and Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military honors conducted by the U.S. Navy…

Mike Carley

WISNER — Private services for Mike Carley, 72, Wisner, will be Friday, Sept. 2.

Patricia Doring

STANTON —  Private services for Patricia (Moeller) Doring, 56, Stanton, will be at a later date.

Jason Bourquin

ATKINSON — Services for Jason Bourquin, 38, Atkinson, will be at noon on Friday, Sept. 2, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery in Long Pine.

Anna Leinen

NORFOLK — Services for Anna Leinen, 56, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate with entombment in Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

