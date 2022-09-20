NORFOLK — Memorial services for John W. Neth, 83, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.
Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.
John Neth died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.