John Morris

John (“Jack”) Henry Morris, originally from Norfolk, passed away at his home in Omaha on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Born Oct. 26, 1949, in Norfolk to Joseph F. “Sandy” Morris Jr. and Coletta M. “Polly” Morris, he attended Sacred Heart School before graduating from Norfolk Catholic High in 1968.
While earning a business degree at Wayne State College, he had his son, Jason, with his first spouse, Daria Gross-Rhode of Dodge.
Despite life’s curveballs, Jack always carried a smile on his face that quickly transformed into his distinguishable and infectious laugh. He had a friendly and generous spirit, never meeting a stranger. He was affectionately known as “Pops” and “GrandPops” to close family and friends.
Jack was best known for both his Donald Duck impression, and his ability to remember decades-old baseball stats. In his younger years, he was quite the baseball pitcher with a Babe Ruth-type swing. He and his brother, Joe, spent endless hours playing neighborhood baseball and whiffle ball, oftentimes into the wee hours of the night.
After a lifelong career with the Chicago & North Western Railroad (then Union Pacific), Jack settled into retirement in Omaha, and married Julie Anderson Sevening in December 2012. As a registered nurse, Julie gave Jack extensive, loving care as he experienced health issues.
He is survived by spouse, Julie of Omaha; first spouse, Daria and son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Tawnya Morris of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Janette Morris of Norfolk; grandchildren Cooper and Kalleigh Morris of Phoenix, nieces Hanna and Henley Morris of Norfolk; and stepchildren, Cory, Joe, Katie; and 10 grandchildren of Omaha.
He was preceded in death by his father in 1978; his mother in 2001; and his beloved Beagle, Charlie, in 2014.