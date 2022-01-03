John Mines

NORFOLK — Services for John P. “Packy” Mines, 72, Norfolk, formerly of Bow Valley, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Gregory Carl, Paul Hoesing and Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1949-2022
John passed away with his family at his side on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
John Patrick “Packy” was born on April 25, 1949, to Bernard and Edelwalda (Rolfes) Mines in Yankton. John attended grade school at St. Peter and Paul School in Bow Valley. He graduated high school from St. Lawrence Seminary in Wisconsin. He began college at St. Thomas Academy in St. Paul, Minn., and then graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
John married Mavis A. Jansen on April 28, 1973, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee. After marriage, John and Mavis lived in Omaha for 10 years, where John worked as an accountant. They then moved to Crofton, and John managed the Fordyce Co-op. In 1985, John began to farm with his Uncle Paul near Bow Valley.
John and Mavis built a house on the farm in 1992. While there, they attended St. Peter and Paul Parish, where John volunteered and later became an ordained deacon in the church. In 2000, he began working as an accountant for the Hartington Telephone Co. until he retired in 2014. John and Mavis then moved to Norfolk.
While in Norfolk, John worked for Condor Hospitality Trust, volunteered at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, served his parish as a deacon, and he worked for Stonacek Funeral Chapel until his passing.
John enjoyed walking around Skyview Lake, collecting tractors and coins, taking family trips to Lake Okoboji, watching Cornhusker football, playing Ticket to Ride, and keeping things orderly and neat.
Survivors include his spouse, Mavis Mines of Norfolk; son Cory (Audrey) Mines of Seward and their children, Carissa and Sean; daughter Amy (Rob) Brown of Norfolk and their children, Anna, Alexa and Jace; daughter Kayla (Jon) Hoesing of Pierce and their children, Lola, Lucy and Leo; son Matthew (Berenice) Mines of Bennington and their children, Amelia, Paxton and Baby Girl on the way; brother Martin (Alice) Mines of Gardena, Calif.; sister Rosemary Haas of Omaha; sister Rita (Rao) Boppana of Playa Del Rey, Calif.; sister Muriel (Ed) Krone of Sioux City; sister Jackie (Randy) Willis of Saint Paul, Minn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Edelwalda; brothers Donald Mines and Robert Mines; brother and sister-in-law Dennis (Shirley) Mines.
Music will be provided by Eric Dendinger and Steph Weidner. Pallbearers will be Cory Mines, Matthew Mines, Rob Brown, Jon Hoesing, Sean Mines and Jace Brown. Honorary pallbearers will be John’s grandchildren.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.