WEST POINT — Private services for John McCarthy, 69, West Point, formerly of Wisner, are being handled by the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.
1952-2022
John passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family
John was born on April 6, 1952, to John T. and Lorrayne (Dufphey) McCarthy in Norfolk. He attended Norfolk Catholic High School, graduating in 1970, and furthered his education at Northeast Community College, obtaining an associate degree in 1995.
He was married to Brenda Tomasek on Nov. 1, 1975, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. John and Brenda settled in Wisner to raise their children before retiring to Cotton Wood Chimes Lake to enjoy “Lake Life.”
He was a union brick layer for many years and had very fond memories of the friends he met as a patient transport driver for The Villa in West Point.
John’s most cherished life experience was the marriage to his spouse, Brenda. At no time was Brenda not on his mind and thoughts. They enjoyed taking the long way home on many road trips and lake life. He had the true “Irish” gift of gab and would always strike up a conversation with anyone.
John and Brenda raised two wonderful children, Nicholas John and Ali Marie. He was always telling people how his kids were doing, along with pitching how great his grandchildren were at everything. He had a deep pride and enjoyment in his family and cherished every gathering.
John is survived by his loving spouse, Brenda; children Nicholas McCarthy (Jenny) of York and Ali (McCarthy) Lampman (Nathan) of Utica; sisters Marleen (Roger) Parr of Fremont and Kathleen (Dr. Dennis) Hodge of Lincoln; brother Timothy McCarthy of Tilden; sisters-in-law Angie Tomasek of Omaha, Merridy Tomasek of Norfolk, Jody (Doug) Huber of Hebron; grandchildren Marshall McCarthy, Maggie McCarthy and Greyce Lampman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John T. and Lorrayne; parents-in-law Arnie and Wanda Tomasek; brothers-in-law Bruce (Tank) Tomasek, Brent (Haze) Tomasek and Bryan (Zip) Tomasek; and a sister-in-law, Kim (Brent) Tomasek.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation in John’s name.