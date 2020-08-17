You have permission to edit this article.
John Mathis

ATKINSON — Services for John Mathis, 70, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson with a 7 p.m. rosary and Knights of Columbus rosary.

He died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at his home.

In other news

Henry Starkel

NORFOLK —  Memorial services for Henry G. “Huck” Starkel, 81, Norfolk and Mapleton, Iowa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Arlyce Grothe

ATKINSON — Services for Arlyce Grothe, 78, formerly of Emmet, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Betty Ray

MADISON — Services for Betty L. Ray, 90, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. She died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at her home in Madison.

Sarina James

NIOBRARA — Services for Sarina James, 30, Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. She died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Arvin Anson

NELIGH — Services for Arvin C. Anson, 86, Neligh, are pending at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. He died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Plainview CHI Health in Plainview.

Mary Phillips

NORFOLK —  Mary Phillips, 100, Norfolk, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Premier Estates of Pierce. No services are planned. Home for Funerals was in charge of arrangements.

Virgil Rohlff

WINSIDE — Graveside services for Virgil L. Rohlff, 88, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside. Military rites will be conducted.

Beverlyann Brunswick

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Beverlyann “Bev” Brunswick, 80, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

