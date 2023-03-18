 Skip to main content
John Luschen

WAYNE — Services for John Luschen, 91, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. John Luschen died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Wayne Countryview Care.

In other news

Robert Taylor

Robert Taylor

NIOBRARA — Private services for Robert Taylor, 55, Yankton, will be held at a later date. Robert Taylor died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Alaire Anderson

Alaire Anderson

NORFOLK — Services for Alaire M. Anderson, 99, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Alaire Anderson died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.

Florence Salyers

Florence Salyers

ATKINSON — Services for Florence Salyers, 88, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Arlene Harris

Arlene Harris

SPENCER — Services for Arlene Harris, 92, Lincoln, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Arlene Harris died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln.

Merle Sehi

Merle Sehi

CLEARWATER — Merle J. Sehi, 83, Elgin, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Marietta Linn

Marietta Linn

LAUREL — Marietta L. Linn, 84, Laurel, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Larry French

Larry French

Larry French of Hollywood, Calif., passed away Nov. 29, 2022.

Tim Albrecht

Tim Albrecht

WAUSA — Services for Tim Albrecht, 65, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Tim Albrecht died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.

Marcella Larson

Marcella Larson

WAYNE — Services for Marcella L. (Brugger) Larson, 96, of Wayne will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

