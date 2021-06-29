John LeMay

AINSWORTH — Private memorial services for John P. LeMay, 71, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth.
He died Monday, June 28, 2021, at Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.
Clarence Alfred Schultz, 96, of Lincoln Lake, Gowen, Mich., died Monday, June 28, 2021, in Grand Rapids, Mich.
NELIGH — Memorial services for Carolyn R. Waterbury, 80, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate. Burial will be at 3 p.m. in the Beemer Cemetery.
OMAHA — Services for Jay R. Shattuck, 83, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, 15005 Q St., in Omaha. Graveside services with military rites will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, at the Omaha National Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Arlene M. Schroeder, 93, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Eleanor Riibe, 93, La Vista, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
WYNOT — Services for Charles H. Promes, 79, Aurora, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 12, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate with burial in Ss. Philip & James Catholic Cemetery in St. James.
NORFOLK — Services for Donald E. McIntosh, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Peace Church in rural Norfolk. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Wakefield City Cemetery.
MADISON — Services for James D. Heller, 59, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
CROFTON — Services for Shirley A. Kaiser, 86, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate with burial at a later time in St. Boniface Cemetery in Menominee.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.