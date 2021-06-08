You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John Leifeld

John Leifeld

ALBION — Services for John B. “Jack” Leifeld, 92, of Albion will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with the Rev. James Heithoff and James Schindel officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery with military rites conducted by American Legion Post #162 and VFW Post #736 of Albion, the Army Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.

He died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Boone County Health Center in Albion.

1928-2021

John Bernard Leifeld, twin son of John Henry and Mary Anna (Reiselman) Leifeld, was born Aug. 20, 1928, at the family home in Petersburg. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John the Baptist Church in Petersburg and attended St. John’s Catholic School through the 10th grade. He began farming with his uncle, Frank Leifeld, until entering the United States Army at the end of World War II on Sept. 30, 1946. He served overseas as a dragline operator in Okinawa, Japan, before being honorably discharged on March 2, 1948.

He returned to Petersburg where he resumed farming.

Jack was united in marriage to Elaine Elizabeth Scholl on Aug. 19, 1952, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. After marrying, the couple farmed northeast of Albion until buying a farm north of Albion in 1972. They farmed and raised livestock until moving into Albion in 1997 and retiring in 1998.

Jack and Elaine joined St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion in 1952, where Jack served several terms on the parish council, and served as head usher for, and lined up ushers for funerals for many years. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, holding the title of official coffee maker at the yearly fish fries. He was also a member of VFW Post #736 in Albion. He was a regular for coffee at Bob’s Bar (the office), and later White Star in Albion. Jack had a talent for welding, which he enjoyed doing until receiving a pacemaker, which would no longer allow him to do so. He enjoyed fishing, and traveling with Elaine, especially their trips to Alaska and Nova Scotia. He always loved visiting with his neighbors, and in his later years, sitting on the front porch visiting with them. Going for drives was one of his favorite past-times. It was important for him to check his farm and make his rounds past his nephews’ farms to make sure they were doing it right.

He is survived by five children: Donna (Bob) Werner of Columbus, Jerry (Cindy) Leifeld of Albion, Connie (James) Schindel of Petersburg, Mark Leifeld (Gina Wright) of Norfolk and Ruth (Rick) Molt of Albion; 20 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Marvin Atteberry of Treynor, Iowa; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; wife Elaine in 2007; daughter Kathy Palmer; twin brother Henry in infancy; a second brother, Lawrence Leifeld; and two sisters, Dorothy Leifeld and Marge Atteberry.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

John Leifeld

John Leifeld

ALBION — Services for John B. “Jack” Leifeld, 92, of Albion will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with the Rev. James Heithoff and James Schindel officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery with military rites conducted by American L…

Sawyer Mewis

Sawyer Mewis

NORFOLK — Private family services for Sawyer Rose Mewis, infant daughter of Kody and Marissa (Bermel) Mewis of Norfolk, was held on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Officiate for the service was the Rev. David Kipp. Interment was held at the Prospect Hill Ceme…

Bernard Hoesing

Bernard Hoesing

NEWCASTLE — Private family services for Bernard P. Hoesing, 63, of Newcastle will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Newcastle with the Rev. Andy Sohm officiating. Burial will be at Calvary cemetery in Newcastle. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Jennifer Brungardt

Jennifer Brungardt

NORFOLK — Services for Jennifer S. Brungardt, 49, of Norfolk will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date.

Bernard Hoesing

Bernard Hoesing

HARTINGTON — Services for Bernard Hoesing, 63, of Newcastle are pending with Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Vernon Konken

Vernon Konken

CROFTON — Graveside services and interment of cremated remains for Vernon D. Konken, 89, of Hartington will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Crofton City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Joyce McFarlane

Joyce McFarlane

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Joyce McFarlane, 93, of Bloomfield will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Phillip Hanneman will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Ruby Wesely

Ruby Wesely

CLARKSON — Services for Ruby Matthies Wesely, 77, of Schuyler will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson with the Rev. Laura Rasmussen officiating. Interment will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery.

Marvin Sands

Marvin Sands

NELIGH — Services for Marvin E. Sands, 73, of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh with the Rev. Pat Nields officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Clearwater.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara