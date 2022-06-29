BLAIR — Services for John “Jack” Leehy Jr., 90, Blair, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Blair. Graveside services will be in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair with family receiving friends beginning at 5 p.m. and a rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m.
John Leehy Jr. died Monday, June 27, 2022.
1931-2022
Jack was born Oct. 1, 1931, in Blair, the son of John J. Leehy Sr. and Charlotte (Maher). He was raised in the Blair area and graduated from Blair High School.
Jack was united in marriage to Dorothy Hansen on April 30, 1950, and the couple raised their family in Blair. In 1978, the family moved to Norfolk, where Jack worked until his retirement at Gillette Dairy.
Jack is survived by his children, Mary Clare Johnson, Beth (Jim) Cook, Katie (Stan) Mencke, John (Terri) Leehy III and Patricia (Jay) Sharpe; son-in-law Patrick (Connie) Flynn; 19 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild; brothers Richard, Larry and Mike Leehy; and sister Margaret Trauernicht.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Dorothy; daughter Ellen Flynn; grandchildren Aric Johnson, Nicholas Leehy, Clarissah Woten and John Leehy IV; siblings Gerald, Jim, Tom and Mary; and dear friend Phyllis Yoest.