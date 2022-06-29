 Skip to main content
John Leehy Jr.

BLAIR — Services for John “Jack” Leehy Jr., 90, Blair, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Blair. Graveside services will be in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair with family receiving friends beginning at 5 p.m. and a rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m.

John Leehy Jr. died Monday, June 27, 2022.

1931-2022

Jack was born Oct. 1, 1931, in Blair, the son of John J. Leehy Sr. and Charlotte (Maher). He was raised in the Blair area and graduated from Blair High School.

Jack was united in marriage to Dorothy Hansen on April 30, 1950, and the couple raised their family in Blair. In 1978, the family moved to Norfolk, where Jack worked until his retirement at Gillette Dairy.

Jack is survived by his children, Mary Clare Johnson, Beth (Jim) Cook, Katie (Stan) Mencke, John (Terri) Leehy III and Patricia (Jay) Sharpe; son-in-law Patrick (Connie) Flynn; 19 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild; brothers Richard, Larry and Mike Leehy; and sister Margaret Trauernicht.

He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Dorothy; daughter Ellen Flynn; grandchildren Aric Johnson, Nicholas Leehy, Clarissah Woten and John Leehy IV; siblings Gerald, Jim, Tom and Mary; and dear friend Phyllis Yoest.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

