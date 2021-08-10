John Kunzman

ALBION — Services for John P. “Jack” Kunzman, 90, rural Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 736 of Albion, the Army Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Kunzman died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at his home on the Kunzman farm north of Albion.
Memorials are suggested to St. Michael’s School, St. Michael’s Church, American Legion Post 162 and VFW Post 736 of Albion.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.