John Koch

NEWCASTLE — Services for John Koch, 39, of Newcastle, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday June 16, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Newcastle with the Rev. Jim Kramper officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil service with the Rev. David Liewer officiating. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

John Koch died Saturday, June 11, 2022, amongst family and friends due to an accident while breaking a horse.

Dennis Grimm

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Dennis E. Grimm, 64, of Pierce will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at his house, 85050 U.S. Hwy 81, Pierce.

Ruth Ann Rodgers

NELIGH — Services for Ruth Ann Rodgers, 72, of Neligh will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh with the Rev. Peter Sample officiating. Burial will be in the Clearwater Cemetery.

Tanner Norman

BLAIR — Memorial services for Tanner A. Norman, 25, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair.

Evelyn Lanman

VERDEL — A visitation/luncheon for Evelyn Lanman, 97, of Verdel will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Verdel Community Hall.

William Buchanan

NORFOLK — Memorial services for William L. “Bill” Buchanan, 78, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Hopewell Cemetery, Unadilla.

Noel Wheeler

ORCHARD — Services for Noel R. Wheeler, 85, of Orchard will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Orchard. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Orchard.

William Sheppard Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for William F. “Bill” Sheppard Jr., 68, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 14, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, Norfolk. The Revs. Cindy Cone and Randall Coffin will officiate. Family inurnment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk at …

Darlene Woslager

PIERCE — Services for Darlene M. Woslager, 86, of Pierce are pending with Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.

Dennis Gaskin

Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara