NEWCASTLE — Services for John Koch, 39, of Newcastle, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday June 16, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Newcastle with the Rev. Jim Kramper officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil service with the Rev. David Liewer officiating. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
John Koch died Saturday, June 11, 2022, amongst family and friends due to an accident while breaking a horse.