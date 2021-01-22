WISNER — Services for John Kaul, 85, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are encouraged for the visitation and the funeral.
He died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Wisner Care Center.
1935-2021
Live streaming of the funeral can be found at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc
John Fred Kaul was born on Aug. 9, 1935, to William and Viola (Heinold) Kaul south of Wisner. He attended Wisner Elementary School and graduated from Wisner High School in 1953.
John served in the U.S. Army from Nov. 16, 1954, until he was honorably discharged on Oct. 30, 1956. He returned to the Wisner area after the military to begin farming.
On May 25, 1960, he was united in marriage to Mardell Spreen at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Howells. After their marriage, they purchased the Tietgen farm south of Wisner. He continued to live on the farm until 2010, when he moved into Wisner.
John was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner, where he held various offices, served on the Cuming County Rural School District 9 School Board and on the Bismark Township Board. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, traveling and golfing which he took up later in life.
Survivors include his daughters, Becky and Marvin Lambrecht of Osmond and Pam Kaul of Omaha; his grandchildren, Tyler Lambrecht, Brittnie and Alex Hoffman and children Carson, Scarlett and Colby, and Courtnie and David Rudebusch and children Emma and Clara; his sister, Alice Heller of Wisner; and a sister-in-law, Linda and Jim Proborsky of Calera, Ala.
John was preceded in death by his parents, William and Viola Kaul; his spouse, Mardell on Jan. 7, 2009 and a brother-in-law, Warren Heller.