WISNER — Services for John Kaul, 85, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. He died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Wisner Care Center.
WAUSA — Services for Helyn Wakeley, 93, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate.
BOW VALLEY — Services for June E. Lange, 81, Bow Valley, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be at Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.
O’NEILL — Services for Helen McCart, 95, Norfolk, formerly O’Neill, were at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman officiated. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Lawrence McGowan, 65, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
HARTINGTON — Services for Kathryn T. Kathol, 92, Bow Valley, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Private services for Ray L. Haddock, 85, Norfolk, will be held under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Travis Gardner, 39, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Private inurnment will be at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate.