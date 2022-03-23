NORFOLK — Private services for William “John” Jensen, 74, Norfolk, will be at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
John Jensen died Monday, March 21, 2022, at his residence in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1947-2022
John was born on Aug. 23, 1947, in Tilden, to Delbert M. and Helen Rose (McKenna) Jensen. He attended a rural country school, then graduated from Neligh High School in 1966. After John’s education, he worked various jobs. He worked at Midwest Plumbing, for the City of Norfolk water department, as a meter reader for a gas company and as a custodian at Stanton Public Schools.
He married Donna Sue (Bahn) on June 15, 1969, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh.
His love was selling cars and operating his own business, Northeast Car and Truck Sales, until he retired. He enjoyed collecting stamps, collecting coins, antiques, gardening and tracking down Model A parts. He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include his spouse, Donna Jensen of Norfolk; daughter Jennifer Sue Jensen of Rathdrum, Idaho; son Mark Jensen of Hoskins; three grandchildren; brother Ed Jensen of Neligh; sister Barb (Gail Hurd) of Neligh; and brother Allen (Sue) Jensen of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by son Michael John Jensen and parents Delbert and Helen Rose.
