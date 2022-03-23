 Skip to main content
John Jensen

NORFOLK — Private services for William “John” Jensen, 74, Norfolk, will be at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

John Jensen died Monday, March 21, 2022, at his residence in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1947-2022

John was born on Aug. 23, 1947, in Tilden, to Delbert M. and Helen Rose (McKenna) Jensen. He attended a rural country school, then graduated from Neligh High School in 1966. After John’s education, he worked various jobs. He worked at Midwest Plumbing, for the City of Norfolk water department, as a meter reader for a gas company and as a custodian at Stanton Public Schools.

He married Donna Sue (Bahn) on June 15, 1969, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh.

His love was selling cars and operating his own business, Northeast Car and Truck Sales, until he retired. He enjoyed collecting stamps, collecting coins, antiques, gardening and tracking down Model A parts. He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Survivors include his spouse, Donna Jensen of Norfolk; daughter Jennifer Sue Jensen of Rathdrum, Idaho; son Mark Jensen of Hoskins; three grandchildren; brother Ed Jensen of Neligh; sister Barb (Gail Hurd) of Neligh; and brother Allen (Sue) Jensen of Norfolk.

He was preceded in death by son Michael John Jensen and parents Delbert and Helen Rose.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Debra Glaubius

BEEMER — Services for Debra Glaubius, 72, Beemer, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Beemer Mennonite Church in Beemer. The Rev. Lewis Miller will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

Collette Cheyney

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Collette S. Cheyney, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Thomas Wemhoff

HUMPHREY — Services for Thomas R. Wemhoff, 87, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial with military rites will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil…

Ernest Jueden

HARTINGTON — Services for Ernest E. Jueden, 91, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Ernest Jueden died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Patricia Snyder

NORFOLK — Services for Patricia A. Snyder, 87, formerly of Orchard and Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Ernest Jueden

HARTINGTON — Services for Ernest E. Jueden, 91, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Marianne Olberding

RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Marianne Olberding, 95, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.

Clydette Barnes

SIOUX CITY — Services for Clydette S. Barnes, 67, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will be in the Logan Park Cemetery.

Ronald Boelter

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ronald C. Boelter, 89, Walnut, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Troy Svendsen will officiate. No burial is planned at this time. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreig…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

