SPENCER — Services for John Jamber, 74, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
Services for Lowell Berge, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel in Campbell, Calif.
O’NEILL — Services for Theresa Nielsen, 69, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Rod Kneifl will officiate with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for David L. “Dave” Andersen, 62, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cara Jensen will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
SPENCER — Services for John Jamber, 74, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
RANDOLPH — Memorial Services for Robert Sellon, 87, Randolph, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the United Methodist Church in Randolph.
MADISON — Memorial services for David A. Boyer, 64, Madison, will be at a later date under the direction of Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison.
Services for Clarence L. “CL” Zurcher, 86, Rapid City, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Bethlethem Lutheran Church in Rapid City. The Rev. Josh Jones will officiate.
PILGER — Services for Wilfred Hasenkamp, 89, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate with burial in Pilger City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Stanton/Pilger Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 36…
NORFOLK — Private services for Carol J. (Wolff) Sanderson, 79, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.