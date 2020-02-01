CREIGHTON — A celebration of life for John Jackson, 56, Creighton, will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Creighton Country Club.
He died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
WEST POINT — Services for Joan Hagedorn, 85, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
ST. EDWARD — Services for Frances F. “Frannie” Iburg, 81, St. Edward, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the United Methodist Church in St. Edward. The Rev. Vernon Olson will officiate with burial in the West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin.
NORFOLK — Service for Kathryn Y. (Andersen) Skovsende, 86, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery in rural Pilger.
NORFOLK — Services for Timothy A. “Tim” Denney, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors conducted by the Nebraska National …
Memorial services for Matthew Cameron, 48, Running Water, S.D., formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield, S.D. The Rev. Cody Raak will officiate.
COLUMBUS — The family of Jennifer Duerksen, 37, Columbus, formerly of Albion, will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at 1C — the Sanctuary Church in Columbus.
NORFOLK — Services for Robert F. “Bob” Green, 81, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Christ Lincoln Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner St., in Lincoln. Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Donna L. Ewing, 74, Wayne, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne with a parish rosary being recited at 9 a.m. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Monday in Salem Lutheran Cemetery Plumer Settlement in Glenwood, Iowa.
