John Hynes

O’NEILL — Memorial services for John B. Hynes, 66, Crawford, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites provided by O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. rosary at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.
He died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the Chadron Community Hospital in Chadron.
1953-2019
He is survived by his spouse, Clarice Hynes of Crawford; a son, Chris Hynes of Austin, Texas; a daughter, Michaela Hynes of Scottsbluff; his mother, Jeane Hynes of O’Neill; a sister, Deborah (Jerry) Miller of Norfolk; a sister, Barbara (Alvin) Heiss of Page; a brother, David Hynes of Gregory, S.D.; a sister, Angela (Mike) Davis of Ainsworth; and a brother-in-law, Gary Suhr of Bayard.
He was preceded in death by his father, John B. Hynes Sr. and a sister, Mary Tikalsky.