STANTON — Memorial services for John H. Hilliges, 66, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Private burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery at a later date. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.
John Hilliges died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his home in Stanton.
Home for Funerals of Stanton is in charge of arrangements.
1955-2022
The Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
John was born Oct. 13, 1955, in Norfolk to Richard and Margaret (Wieneke) Hilliges. He was a truck driver for 45 years.
John was an avid motorcyclist who enjoyed traveling and adventures. His passion was muscle cars, Mopar in particular. He enjoyed telling jokes and stories and loved being a practical joker. John enjoyed family get-togethers and sharing his unique meals.
He is survived by his daughter, Sunny (Theron) Schaecher of Norfolk; grandchildren Skylar Havranek and Zander Schaecher; parents Richard and Margaret; siblings Ron (Sandy) Hilliges of Stanton, Dave (Lori) Hilliges of Norfolk, Dan (Sherri) Hilliges of Stanton and Donna (Don) Molacek of Howells; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; friends; and his beloved dog, Precious.
