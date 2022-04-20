STANTON — Memorial services for John H. Hilliges, 66, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. Private burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery at a later date with military honors conducted by the Navy Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.
John Hilliges died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his home in Stanton.
Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.