John Hiller

NORFOLK — John Bruce Hiller was born in Norfolk on July 14, 1942. He peacefully passed away on Aug. 2, 2020, with family and friends at his bedside. Bruce’s ashes will be buried in Norfolk in accordance with his wishes.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Roger L. Mosel, 87, Plainview, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery with military honors.
NORFOLK — Services for Georgia A. McKibbon, 68, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m. at the Bloomfield City Cemetery in rural Bloomfield.
BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Linda Abbott, 73, Hartington, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Bloomfield City Cemetery. Richard Halbgewachs, Don Halbgewachs and Mark Hatcher will officiate.
WAYNE — Services for Ted A. Kurpgeweit, 68, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Wayne Countryview Estates.
NORFOLK — Services for Andrew McKinley, 27, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Evelyn Hammer, 98, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Bloomfield City Cemetery in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Mardell R. Baumann, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Christopher Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Georgia A. McKibbon, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.