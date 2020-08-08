FORDYCE — Services for John Hesse, 73, Madison, Wis., and formerly of Fordyce, will be on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce, with the Rev. Andy Phan officiating. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce. Visitation will be on Wednesday, at the church, from 6 to 8 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday one hour prior to services at church. Masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and funeral.
He died on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Madison, Wis.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.