HARTINGTON — Services for John Hesse, 73, Madison, Wis., formerly of Fordyce, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Madison, Wis.
NORFOLK — Services for Jacqueline “Jackie” Nelson, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Raquel Wade, 54, Hoskins, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
ALBION — Services for Arlene L. Wilson, 91, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
NORFOLK — Services for Melvin “Mike” Meierhenry, 89, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams St., in Lincoln. Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk with the Rev. Ray Wilke officiating.
COLUMBUS — Public memorial services for Janice Kucera, 67, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located 12.5 miles north of Columbus. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. Private burial took place earlier at Fairview Cemetery in Creston.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Carol A. Thies, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
COLERIDGE — Private graveside services for Bradley L. Janssen, 61, Omaha, formerly of Coleridge, will be at Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate.
