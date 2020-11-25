John Heegle

LAUREL — Memorial services for John A. Heegle, 81, Randolph, will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wintz Funeral Home of Laurel.
He died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1938-2020
John Arthur Heegle was born on Dec. 26, 1938, in Yonkers, N.Y., to Norman and Helen Heegle. He grew up in Yonkers and graduated from Yonkers High School in 1957. He had worked at Sam’s camera while in Yonkers. He went to Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, S.D., graduating in 1961, then attended Chadron State for a semester.
John was in Operation Bootstrap at the age of 14 and joined the National Guard in San Antonio, Texas, later serving in the U.S. Air Force. John was working with gun cameras in bombers, then the B52’s and also helicopters. He served in both Korea and Vietnam.
John met Myra Lee Friesen while in college and married her on Sept. 14, 1968, in Henderson. They lived in New York for a year, where he worked at the camera shop.
They moved to Mitchell, where John worked for the Daily Republic. Both daughters, Heidi and Holly where born while in Mitchell.
John and Myra moved to Rapid City, S.D., and lived there for two years. John then worked for Picadilly Portraits of Denver for a year.
In January 1974, they moved to Randolph. John and Myra managed the Cedar Motel in Randolph from 1974 to 2017. John did social work in Randolph, where he worked for Roger Johnson at the nursing home. John also worked for Dan Mauk at Camera Concepts in Norfolk from 1990 to 1997.
John was a member of the United Presbyterian Church in Laurel. He loved photography and cameras, also going to garage sales. He enjoyed model trains and railroading (HO and N scale). He belonged to the Yankton Train Club.
John is survived by his spouse, Myra of Randolph; two daughters, Heidi Marie Heegle of Atlanta, Ga., and Holly Dawn Zinck of Altanta; two granddaughters, Emily Elizabeth Zinck and Claire Catherine Zinck, both of Atlanta; two sisters, Pat Tinsley of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Norma (John) Manditch of Cedar Mountain, N.C.; two nephews and one niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents.