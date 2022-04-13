STANTON — Services for John H. Hilliges, 66, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton.
John Hilliges died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his home in Stanton.
SPENCER — Jeaninne Spencer, 85, Lynch, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at Butte Healthcare in Butte.
NORFOLK — Services for Stanley E. Acklie, 72, Norfolk, will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 15, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign W…
CHAMBERS — Services for Rich Sunderman, 89, Chambers, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chambers. The Rev. Leif Hasskarl will officiate. Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery with military rites provided by the Chambers’ American Legion Post 320.
HERSHEY — Services for Kathie L. Hasbrouck, 63, Hershey, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 25, at Maria Lutheran Church in Hershey. The Rev. Wade Hudson will officiate. Private inurnment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery.
LAUREL — Memorial services for Delores M. Wilcox, 85, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 18, at Victory Road Assembly of God in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Fairview Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Hermann H.W. Lindner, 96, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Hermann Lindner died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at his home in Wayne.
LINCOLN — Services for Eric W. Schellpeper, 32, Lincoln, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, in Lincoln. Burial will be in the Wyuka Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Lois Carroll, 84, O’Neill, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
