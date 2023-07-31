John Gross

John B. Gross passed away at Bryan East Hospital on the morning of June 27, 2023, at the age of 75 years, 1 month and 16 days of a lingering illness.
1948-2023
John was born May 11, 1948, at West Point to William M. and Mary Frances Gross. Growing up in Wisner, he completed 12 years of school and graduated with the class of 1966. He was the last of 13 children of the William Gross family that represented an 18-year span in the WHS public school system.
John is survived by three brothers and two sisters.
Burial and military services will be held at a later date at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha.