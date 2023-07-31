 Skip to main content
John Gross

John Gross

John B. Gross passed away at Bryan East Hospital on the morning of June 27, 2023, at the age of 75 years, 1 month and 16 days of a lingering illness.

1948-2023

John was born May 11, 1948, at West Point to William M. and Mary Frances Gross. Growing up in Wisner, he completed 12 years of school and graduated with the class of 1966. He was the last of 13 children of the William Gross family that represented an 18-year span in the WHS public school system.

John is survived by three brothers and two sisters.

Burial and military services will be held at a later date at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha.

In other news

Richard Breitkreutz

Richard Breitkreutz

WISNER — Services and Masonic rites for Richard Breitkreutz, 99, of Wisner will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 31, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner with the Rev. Chuck Rager officiating. Burial with military honors will be at the Wisner Cemetery.

Roger Danielson

Roger Danielson

BRISTOW — A celebration of life for Roger Danielson, 67, Bristow, will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Bristow Hall in Bristow.

Ronald Eilers

Ronald Eilers

SPENCER — Services for Ronald Eilers, 78, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Ronald Eilers died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

Susan Hoppel

Susan Hoppel

NORFOLK — Services for Susan K. Hoppel, 76, Lincoln, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Susan Hoppel died Friday, July 28, 2023, at Bryan LGH West in Lincoln.

Conrad Landholm

Conrad Landholm

WAUSA — Services for Conrad Landholm, 69, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Norman Downes

Norman Downes

NORFOLK — Norman R. Downes, 69, Norfolk, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Andrew Lingenfelter

Andrew Lingenfelter

PLAINVIEW — Services for Andrew J. Lingefelter, 37, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the Plainview United Church of Christ. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Orville Anderson

Orville Anderson

HOSKINS — Orville G. Anderson, 95, Hoskins, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

