NORFOLK — Services for John C. Gilman, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Christopher Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
John Gilman died Friday, May 27, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1937-2022
John was born on Nov. 23, 1937, the son of John Lawrence and Clare (Gronau) Gilman in Stuart. He was baptized in the Lutheran faith on Jan. 16, 1938.
On June 12, 1955, John married Norma Kment. One daughter was born to this union. Norma died in child birth.
John was united in marriage to Agnes Leu on Oct. 12, 2002.
He was a professional truck driver for 58 years. John was employed by Clark Bros., Abler’s and Andrew’s before owning his own truck.
John is survived by his spouse of 20 years, Agnes; a daughter, Valinda (Richard) Klug of Norfolk; a stepdaughter, Joy Lynn (Jim) Dillian of Minnesota; two sisters, Eileen Hoskinson of Norfolk and Ruby Maertins of Denver, Colo.; 27 grandchildren and step grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first spouse; his parents; a sister; and three brothers.
