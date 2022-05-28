John Gilman

NORFOLK — Services are pending at the Home for Funerals for John C. Gilman, 84, in Norfolk. He died on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services.
STANTEE — Services for Audrey Trudell, 53, Santee, will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Revs. James Marrs and Pat Whitehorse Carda will officiate, with burial in the Catholic Cemetery in Santee. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday and continu…
HARTINGTON — Services for Clarice Holm, 100, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Clarice Holm died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Jane E. Christiansen, 72, Norfolk, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will be officiating. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3, at …
Services for Jean Warren Ganzel, 87, West End, N.C., will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 27, in the chapel at Bright Funeral Home, 405 S. Main St., in Wake Forest, N.C. The Rev. David Huffman will officiate with burial in the Wake Forest Cemetery.
HASTINGS — Memorial services for Alene Ochsner Monson, formerly of Madison, will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the First Presybterian Church in Hastings. Alene Ochsner Monson died Oct. 11, 2021, in Lincolnshire, Ill.
RANDOLPH — Services for Ronald J. “Ron” Gerber, 70, Randolph, will be 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Home for Funerals …
OMAHA — Private memorial services for Dr. Loren P. Petersen, 84, will be conducted under the direction of John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory, 14151 Pacific St., in Omaha.
WISNER — Services for Greta Roth, 77, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Greta Roth died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha.