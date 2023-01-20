NORFOLK — Services for John A. Fehrs, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in rural Belgrade. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the church.
John Fehrs died at his residence on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.