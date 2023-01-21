 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John Fehrs

John Fehrs

NORFOLK — Services for John A. Fehrs, 85, Norfolk, formerly of Belgrade, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday in Peace Cemetery in rural Belgrade. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the church.

John Fehrs died at his residence on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1937-2023

John Allen Fehrs was born on Nov. 23, 1937, to Herman and Helen (Irwin) Fehrs. The family lived on a farm in the Timber Creek area of rural Nance County. The family attended Peace Lutheran Church, where John was baptized and confirmed. John attended country grade school and graduated from Belgrade High School with the class of 1955.

John attended Norfolk Junior College and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, graduating in 1959. After college, John joined the Navy. He attended the Officer Candidate School in Newport, R.I. His service included active deployment during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

John and Sharon K Hansen were married at Peace Lutheran on Oct. 17, 1964. They were blessed with three sons, Troy, Steven and David.

They operated the family farm until January 1972, when they moved to Norfolk. John worked for the Nebraska Veterans Home, and then with the 3M Company until retiring.

John, Sharon and family joined Mount Olive Lutheran Church when they moved to Norfolk. John was an active member, serving in many positions, including on the board of elders.

John was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, serving Post 1644 in Norfolk as past Post Commander and was active for many years in the Post Color Guard. John was active in and is a past president of the Norfolk Panther Booster Club.

Later in life, John became very passionate about two organizations: Lutheran High Northeast in Norfolk and The Orphan Grain Train.

John was active on many Lutheran High boards and committees dating back to 1997. John was humbled and honored to be inducted to the LHNE Wall of Faith in 2014. John volunteered at the Orphan Grain Train most weekdays from his retirement to his death. He put his forklift driving skills to use loading and unloading trucks and containers. He also enjoyed the many coffee breaks and Bible studies they had as a group.

John was very strong and continued to grow in his Christian faith. One of his favorite days of the year was Easter Sunday, when he would proudly proclaim “Christ is Risen, He is Risen Indeed, Alleluia!” which he would also include in Easter morning texts sent to his grandchildren.

John loved being active and on the go, attending his kids’, then grandkids’, activities, family events and meetings of the organizations he was involved with. When he was at home, he was usually watching sports on TV. He especially liked Nebraska football and volleyball. It was hard to slow him down, even after being diagnosed and treated for ocular melanoma in late 2020. After treatment, he continued his routines and activities with reduced vision.

John is survived by his sons, Troy (Kymm) Fehrs of St. Louis, Mo., Steven (Melissa) Fehrs of Norfolk, David (Monica) Fehrs of Sioux Falls, S.D.; four grandchildren, Morgan, Jack, Katelyn and Amber Fehrs; two step-grandsons, Brian and Paul Kowert; five step-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Edna Hansen of Colby, Kan., Janet Hansen of Seward, Angie Hansen of Fullerton; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Sharon; his parents; brothers and sisters-in-law Vernon Hansen, Lloyd Hansen, Norman Hansen, Eva (Don) Fitzgerald, Arlene Ann (D.D.) Hamel and Ona (Dean) Foland.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given to Lutheran High Northeast, Orphan Grain Train or Peace Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Ruth Uecker

Ruth Uecker

NORFOLK — Services for Ruth L. Uecker, 104, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Norfolk.

Wayne Arnold

Wayne Arnold

DAVID CITY — Services for Wayne Arnold, 87, David City, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in David City. Burial with military honors will be in the David City Cemetery.

Delbert Potter

Delbert Potter

EWING — Memorial services for Delbert F. Potter, 82, Ewing, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the United Methodist-Presbyterian Church in Ewing. Inurnment will be in Ewing City Cemetery at a later date.

John Fehrs

John Fehrs

NORFOLK — Services for John A. Fehrs, 85, Norfolk, formerly of Belgrade, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday in Peace Cemetery in rural Belgrade. Military rites will be cond…

Lance Thomsen

Lance Thomsen

TILDEN — Services for Lance Thomsen, 31, formerly of Wakefield and Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Lance Thomsen died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Joseph Abler

Joseph Abler

NORFOLK — Services for Joseph Abler, 48, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will be officiate.

Mindy Dila

Mindy Dila

NORFOLK — Services for Mindy Ann Cook Dila, 37, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date. She is the daughter of Robert and Denise Cook and the sister of Shawn Cook of Norfolk.

Teri Dunn

Teri Dunn

Teri L. Dunn (Moeller, Higbee) passed away peacefully with her daughter, LeAnne, at her side on Jan. 12, 2023, at 9 a.m. After a five-year battle with cancer, Jesus came down to carry her home. Hallelujah!

Janice Dozler

Janice Dozler

ELGIN — Janice J. Dozler, 82, formerly of Elgin, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at her home in Lincoln.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara