NORFOLK — Services for John A. Fehrs, 85, Norfolk, formerly of Belgrade, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday in Peace Cemetery in rural Belgrade. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the church.
John Fehrs died at his residence on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1937-2023
John Allen Fehrs was born on Nov. 23, 1937, to Herman and Helen (Irwin) Fehrs. The family lived on a farm in the Timber Creek area of rural Nance County. The family attended Peace Lutheran Church, where John was baptized and confirmed. John attended country grade school and graduated from Belgrade High School with the class of 1955.
John attended Norfolk Junior College and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, graduating in 1959. After college, John joined the Navy. He attended the Officer Candidate School in Newport, R.I. His service included active deployment during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
John and Sharon K Hansen were married at Peace Lutheran on Oct. 17, 1964. They were blessed with three sons, Troy, Steven and David.
They operated the family farm until January 1972, when they moved to Norfolk. John worked for the Nebraska Veterans Home, and then with the 3M Company until retiring.
John, Sharon and family joined Mount Olive Lutheran Church when they moved to Norfolk. John was an active member, serving in many positions, including on the board of elders.
John was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, serving Post 1644 in Norfolk as past Post Commander and was active for many years in the Post Color Guard. John was active in and is a past president of the Norfolk Panther Booster Club.
Later in life, John became very passionate about two organizations: Lutheran High Northeast in Norfolk and The Orphan Grain Train.
John was active on many Lutheran High boards and committees dating back to 1997. John was humbled and honored to be inducted to the LHNE Wall of Faith in 2014. John volunteered at the Orphan Grain Train most weekdays from his retirement to his death. He put his forklift driving skills to use loading and unloading trucks and containers. He also enjoyed the many coffee breaks and Bible studies they had as a group.
John was very strong and continued to grow in his Christian faith. One of his favorite days of the year was Easter Sunday, when he would proudly proclaim “Christ is Risen, He is Risen Indeed, Alleluia!” which he would also include in Easter morning texts sent to his grandchildren.
John loved being active and on the go, attending his kids’, then grandkids’, activities, family events and meetings of the organizations he was involved with. When he was at home, he was usually watching sports on TV. He especially liked Nebraska football and volleyball. It was hard to slow him down, even after being diagnosed and treated for ocular melanoma in late 2020. After treatment, he continued his routines and activities with reduced vision.
John is survived by his sons, Troy (Kymm) Fehrs of St. Louis, Mo., Steven (Melissa) Fehrs of Norfolk, David (Monica) Fehrs of Sioux Falls, S.D.; four grandchildren, Morgan, Jack, Katelyn and Amber Fehrs; two step-grandsons, Brian and Paul Kowert; five step-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Edna Hansen of Colby, Kan., Janet Hansen of Seward, Angie Hansen of Fullerton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Sharon; his parents; brothers and sisters-in-law Vernon Hansen, Lloyd Hansen, Norman Hansen, Eva (Don) Fitzgerald, Arlene Ann (D.D.) Hamel and Ona (Dean) Foland.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given to Lutheran High Northeast, Orphan Grain Train or Peace Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.