NORFOLK — Services for John A. Fehrs, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
John Fehrs died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at his residence.
LYNCH — Memorial services for Galen Cassidy, 63, Lynch, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Community Hall in Lynch. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial at a later date. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 228.
NORFOLK — Services for Ruth L. Uecker, 104, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Norfolk.
Richard J. “Bud” Johnson of Randolph died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. No public services will be held.
NORFOLK — Services for Bonnie M. Klepper, 89, Norfolk, formerly of Waco, will be at a later date. Private inurnment will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Waco.
NEWMAN GROVE — Thomas L. Barnes, 79, Albion, formerly of Newman Grove, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.
Richard Gross entered the heavenly realm on Jan. 13, 2023, to join his beloved spouse, Dorothy. Richard was born Oct. 24, 1933, to Herbert and Nelda Gross. Richard resided in Norfolk. In 1952, he wed Dorothy Westerman, and they spent 54 years together before Dorothy passed in 2006. In 1973, …
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Keith C. Haase, 67, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will be officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Kathleen Napier, 63, Madison, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Ewing City Cemetery in Ewing.
RANDOLPH — Services for Richard J. “Dick” Bermel, 81, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Randolph.
