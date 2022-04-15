John Henry Eley, 86, went to be with his heavenly Father on April 1, 2022, with family by his side. A celebration of life will be held at the Orchard Cemetery on Saturday, June 11, at 10 a.m.
He was born in Cody on April 12, 1935, to John Eley and Jennie Hale Eley. They moved to Orchard when he was just 2 weeks old. There he grew up in what he described as a Tom Sawyer life. When farm chores and schoolwork were done, he explored the creek near their home, hunted and played with the neighbor boys.
He attended District 57 Antelope County School, Orchard Public School and Norfolk Junior College.
In 1953, he joined the Army Air National Guard and farmed with his father north of Orchard, where he married Aletha Holliday on Nov. 19, 1955. In 1956, they moved to Lincoln, where John served as the payroll clerk for the National Guard.
After his discharge from the Guard in 1959, the couple moved back to Orchard, where John worked full time at the Bank of Orchard, part time farming, milking cows and selling World Book Encyclopedia.
In 1963, they moved their young family of four children to Norfolk, where he began his 11-year career as district manager for World Book, which led them to move to Omaha then to Kearney.
Later, with a move back to Orchard, he continued his career in sales as district manager for Funk Seeds until 1977. Always pursuing opportunities, John developed a fund-raising coupon book for schools while selling real estate. By 1979, he started to develop the Diamond E Trout Resort and Eley Distributing, selling generators and pressure washers.
In 1991, he financed and helped startup Reel Quick Inc. with his three sons, north of Orchard. In 1996, that company moved to Lincoln, where his sons continued its operation as Eley Corporation.
With numerous sales awards and several patents under his belt, retirement came for John in 2000 with the sale of the trout resort and Eley Distributing. Winters found them in Mesa, Ariz., and summers back at Orchard until last year when they decided to summer in Reno, Nev.
He is survived by his spouse of 66 years, Aletha; three sons, Mark and spouse Lisa of Reno, Warren and spouse Lisa of Fort Worth, Texas, and Craig and spouse Linda of Reno; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his mother; father; sister; two brothers; daughter Lisa Ann; two nephews; and one niece.