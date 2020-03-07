John Dirkschneider

DODGE — Services for John M. Dirkschneider, 70, Dodge, are pending at Minnick Funeral Chapel in Dodge. He died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.
Tags
In other news
VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Melvin Miller, 84, Verdigre, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Venus. The Rev. Brian Bucklew will officiate. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.
LINCOLN — Services for Kevin D. Juracek, 34, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner St., in Lincoln. The Rev. Jeff Scheich will officiate.
NELIGH — Services for Dr. Dwaine J. Peetz, 96, Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh with the Rev. Pat Nields officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh with military rites conducted by Neligh American Legion Pos…
PIERCE — Services for Lawrence A. Polt, 91, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by Tomek-Otto Post 72 American…
ELGIN — Services for Helen A. Borer, 79, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel, the Rev. Owen W. Korte and Dennis Wiehn will officiate. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Petersburg.
Mary “Mari” Elizabeth McGrath Jessen passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the age of 94 years in Battle Creek. No services will be held, per her wishes. She will be cremated and buried at the St Leonard’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Madison next to her mother, Sophia Dieter McGrath.
NORFOLK — Services for Alice F. Cerny, 94, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Clarkson National Cemetery.
DODGE — Services for John M. Dirkschneider, 70, Dodge, are pending at Minnick Funeral Chapel in Dodge. He died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.
HUMPHREY — Services for Kenneth Bender, 92, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Foltz Zuerlein Post 80 and VFW Pos…
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.