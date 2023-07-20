John Darling

ALBION — John H. Darling Jr., 87, McCook, formerly of Albion, died at his home on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion with military rites by American Legion Post 162 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 736 of Albion.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a Masonic service at 6:30 p.m. by Lone Tree Lodge 36 A.F. & A.M.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.