John Darling

ALBION — John H. Darling Jr., 87, McCook, formerly of Albion, died at his home on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion with military rites by American Legion Post 162 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 736 of Albion.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a Masonic service at 6:30 p.m. by Lone Tree Lodge 36 A.F. & A.M.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.

Phyllis Cihlar

VERDIGRE — Services for Phyllis Cihlar, 89, Bloomfield, formerly of Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Phyllis Cihlar died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Jerry Higgins

PLATTSMOUTH — Services for Jerry C. Higgins, 93, Plattsmouth, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at the First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.

Bryan Kleensang

NORFOLK — Visitation for Bryan K. Kleensang, 63, Clarkson, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private services and burial will occur at a later date.

Susan Auten

NORFOLK — Services for Susan A. “Sue” Auten, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Neil Gately and Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.

Alexis Laible

ATKINSON — Services for Alexis Laible, 12, Emmet, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Roger Wobbenhorst

COLERIDGE — Services for Roger J. Wobbenhorst, 68, Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Marilyn Hasemann will officiate. Burial will be in the Belden Cemetery.

Merna Priestley

NORFOLK — Merna Priestley, 93, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Omaha.

Ardath Puntney

COLERIDGE — Ardath E. Puntney, 94, Coleridge, died on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge. Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

