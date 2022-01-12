John Conroy

OCONTO — Services for John C. Conroy, 93, Oconto, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oconto. The Rev. Jose Chavez will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Eddyville.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. rosary at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
1928-2022
John C. Conroy passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Kearney, surrounded by his family.
John was born Oct. 1, 1928, the fifth child of A. Laurence and Lauretta (Neville) Conroy at the family home near Lomax. John attended School District 65 at Lomax through the eighth grade. He was recognized for the top scholastic achievement award in Custer County that year.
John graduated from Oconto High School with the class of 1946. He was honored this past summer with recognition for his 75 years as an alumnus.
He farmed with his father and brother after high school, interrupted only by service to his country in the U.S. Army from 1951 until 1953 in the Korean War.
On May 7, 1955, John married Gladys McGaughey at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oconto. John and Gladys were married 62 years, living the entire time on the farm southeast of Oconto.
John served on both church and community boards in the Oconto and Eddyville villages. He also served on the school boards at Lomax and S-E-M for many years. He was a lifetime member of the Oconto American Legion Post 250. John was a member of St. Patrick’s and St. John’s Capistran Churches. He served on the St. Patrick’s Cemetery board until recently.
John had two passions in life, family and a good card game. He and granddaughter Michelle spent many nights taking on local competition at cribbage tournaments.
John — a beloved spouse, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, soldier and a man of God — leaves behind children Janet (Max) Adams of Norfolk, Jeanette Cronin (Rich Long) of Kearney, Greg (Cyndi) Conroy of Pender, Susan (David) Watts of Lincoln, Cheryl (Tom) Ludvik of Wahoo; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren to cherish and honor his memory. His legacy continues with three additional great-grands expected in February. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his spouse, Gladys in 2017; sisters Rose Walsh and Elizabeth Conroy, infant Conroy; brothers Paul and Louis, James and Laurence; sisters-in-law Grace Conroy, Bette Conroy and Bert Conroy; and a brother-in-law George Walsh.
The Mass will be livestreamed via the Reynolds Love Funeral Home Facebook page. Face coverings are optional.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Oconto Legion, S-E-M Scholars fund or St. John Capistran Catholic Church. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.