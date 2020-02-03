John Chase

AINSWORTH — Services for John P. “Pat” Chase, 83, Ainsworth, were Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. The Rev. Mike Wetovick officiated. Burial was in East Park Cemetery near Ainsworth. Military Honors were conducted by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.
Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth was in charge of the arrangements.
He died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.
Memorials have been suggested to the Brown County Veteran’s Memorial Fund or to St. Pius X Catholic Church.
1936-2020
John “Pat” Chase was born Feb. 4, 1936, at Newcastle to Thomas and Bernice (Beyeler) Chase. Pat graduated from Newcastle High School in 1954. He helped his father in the well-drilling business for a while and then went to work for Layne Western Drilling Co. in Valley for a couple of years.
In May of 1957, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, training at Fort Hood, Texas. He was sent overseas to Erlangen, Germany, serving in the 50th Infantry Division as a gunner. He was honorably discharged in April of 1959. He then started up his own well-drilling business in 1960 in Bloomfield.
Pat was the third generation of well drillers in his family and always enjoyed drilling all types of wells, including water and irrigation wells in Nebraska and oil and gas wells in Wyoming, Kansas and Texas.
Pat was united in marriage to Marlene Wesche at Bloomfield. They were the proud parents of four children: Brenda, Michael, Douglas and Sheila. In 1972, he moved his family to Ainsworth and started drilling water and irrigation wells in that area until 1999, when he sold his business to Delbert Smith, a longtime employee.
Pat was preceded in death by his daughter, Sheila; his parents, Thomas and Bernice Chase; a brother, Tom Chase and spouse Dorothy; father- and mother-in-law Carl and Elsa Wesche, and a brother- and sister-in-law, Donald and Delores Wesche.
He leaves to mourn his passing his spouse, Marlene of Ainsworth; a daughter, Brenda (Mike) Davis of Wood Lake; his sons, Michael of Chanute, Kan., and Douglas of Sioux Falls, S.D.; five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren; brothers Al (Ronna) Chase of Glendale, Ariz., and Glen (Pam) Chase of Chanute, Kan., along with many nieces and nephews.
