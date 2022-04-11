NORFOLK — Services for John J. M. Carney, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. rosary.
John Carney died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, while on a fishing trip with his friends at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.
1958-2022
John was born on May 3, 1958, in Neligh to Eugene “Tex” and Joy (East) Carney. He grew up in Oakdale until the family moved to Norfolk in 1963. He attended grade school at Sacred Heart Elementary in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1976.
While in high school, John was on the Aqua Jets swim team and the Norfolk High School swim team.
After high school, John and a friend attended a wilderness living class in California, climbing mountains for six months. He then moved back to Genoa and worked for Lindsay Manufacturing for a short time.
He married Diane Earl on Aug. 6, 1983, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. John moved to Norfolk and worked for the Chicago & North Western Railroad for 10 years. He then began working with his dad, “Tex,” at the Norfolk Sporting Goods Store and later became owner.
He enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling and playing pool. He was late for everything except his tee time.
John was a member of the Norfolk Eagles Club and was a past treasurer. He was a friend to all, and he would drop everything to come help anyone in need.
Survivors include his spouse, Diane Earl-Carney of Norfolk; children Zack Carney of Norfolk, Max Carney of Norfolk, Nate Carney of Norfolk; his best pal, Ziva; parents Eugene “Tex” (Joy) Carney of Norfolk; siblings Susan (Stan) Milne of Omaha, Jean (Dave) Young of Kansas City, Mike (Ana) Carney of Chandler, Ariz., Pat (Elissa) Carney of Norfolk and Dion (Dr. Melissa) Spanggaard of Tucson, Ariz.
Casketbearers will be Nate Carney, Dennis Vogt, Greg Kellog, Cameron Carney, Jim Black, Josh Rajaee, Nick Rajaee, Dylan Kudera and Kellen Carney.
The family requests that memorials be made to the family for a later designation.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.