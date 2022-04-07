NORFOLK — Services for John J. M. Carney, 63, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Carney died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, while on a fishing trip with his friends at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.
In other news
HOSKINS — Services for Ruth E. Bruggeman, 89, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
ATKINSON — Services for Holly Shane, 86, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the First Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
SPENCER — Services for Larry Yunker, 82, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Larry Yunker died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Parkside Manor in Stuart.
HARTINGTON — Services for Karl B. Stappert, 60, Conroe, Texas, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Karl Stappert died Monday, April 4, 2022, at his residence.
MILFORD — Services for Christine M. “Christy” Lauber, 58, Milford, were Saturday, March 26, at the Milford High School gymnasium in Milford.
SANTEE — Services for Melvin Houston, 68, Bloomfield, will be at 9 a.m. Friday, April 8, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Arvol Looking Horse will officiate.
NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Gene H. Ebel, 93, Norfolk, will be Thursday, April 7, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, Veterans o…
RANDOLPH — Services for Susie J. Lange, 48, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Randolph.
WAKEFIELD — Services for Marion F. Peters, 89, Wakefield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Jill Craig will officiate with burial in the Wakefield Cemetery.